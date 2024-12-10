United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: NOONANS
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,780,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (17)
- Inasta (1)
- London Coins (6)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (4)
- St James’s (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search