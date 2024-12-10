Sixpence 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (31) AU (5) XF (6) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (14) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (3)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (17)

Inasta (1)

London Coins (6)

NOONANS (2)

Spink (4)

St James’s (1)

Teutoburger (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

WAG (2)