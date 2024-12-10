flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1856 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,780,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28534 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
Seller WAG
Date November 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Sixpence 1856 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

