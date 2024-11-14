flag
Sixpence 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1883 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1883 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,987,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
8085 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction GINZA - February 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Berk - November 30, 2021
Seller Berk
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1883 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

