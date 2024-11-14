United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,987,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
8085 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
