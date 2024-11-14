Sixpence 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 23, 2024.

