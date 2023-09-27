United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 602,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1339 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
