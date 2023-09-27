flag
Sixpence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1842 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 602,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1339 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1093 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction TimeLine Auctions - December 3, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date December 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 22, 2019
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 17, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Goldberg - September 6, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 6, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction GGN - May 13, 2006
Seller GGN
Date May 13, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
United Kingdom Sixpence 1842 at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
