Sixpence 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1339 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (3)