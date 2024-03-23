Sixpence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Сondition UNC (14) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (6) NGC (6)