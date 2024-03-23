flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1895 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,025,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - May 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - December 26, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 2, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 25, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - December 29, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - May 22, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1895 TB at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

