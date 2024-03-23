United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1895 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Luciani
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,025,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1895 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 63550 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 336. Bidding took place May 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (11)
- London Coins (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Spink (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 26, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
