Sixpence 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1873 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1873 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,595,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1873 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Sartor Numismatica - October 31, 2024
Seller Sartor Numismatica
Date October 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Numismática Leilões - September 29, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction Frankfurter - November 5, 2021
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1873 at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

