United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1873 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,595,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1873 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 36055 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 881. Bidding took place February 28, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (12)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Sartor Numismatica (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
123
