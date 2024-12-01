United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 840,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2827 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (3)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search