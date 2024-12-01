Sixpence 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2827 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

