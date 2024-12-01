flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1854 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1854 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 840,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2827 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place May 30, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • London Coins (7)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (3)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction London Coins - June 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Spink - July 5, 2022
Seller Spink
Date July 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 27, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction DNW - November 15, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1854 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

