United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1879. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Number below wreath
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1879 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2723 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place June 6, 2015.
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
For the sale of Sixpence 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
