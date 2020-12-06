flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1879. Number below wreath (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Number below wreath

Obverse Sixpence 1879 Number below wreath - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1879 Number below wreath - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1879 . Number below wreath. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2723 sold at the London Coins LTD auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place June 6, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • London Coins (3)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1879 at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
