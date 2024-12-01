United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Sixpence 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 990,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 750,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (8)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search