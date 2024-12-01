flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Sixpence 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Sixpence 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Sixpence 1862 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0833 oz) 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 990,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1496 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 750,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (8)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction London Coins - December 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction London Coins - September 2, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date September 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 29, 2018
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1862 at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1862 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access