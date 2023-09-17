Penny 1897 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

