flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1897 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1897 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1897 TB "Type 1893-1901" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,47 g
  • Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 16,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

