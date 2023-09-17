United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1897 TB "Type 1893-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24515 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 192. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
