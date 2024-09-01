United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,270,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
