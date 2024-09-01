flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,270,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.

United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction St James's - November 4, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction London Coins - March 5, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Spink - October 18, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1897 TB at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
