Shilling 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 469 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.

