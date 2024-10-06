United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 28,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,700,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22744 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
12
