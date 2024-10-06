Florin 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 28,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,700,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22744 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Coins.ee - October 6, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date October 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction London Coins - March 7, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Heritage - March 4, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Florin 1897 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

