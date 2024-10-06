Florin 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22744 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

