United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1897 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,45 g
- Diameter 30,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,757,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1897 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
