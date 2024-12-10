flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1897 TB "Type 1895-1901" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1897 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1897 TB "Type 1895-1901" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Diameter 30,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,757,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1897 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1068 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction St James's - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction St James's - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Spink - October 7, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Spink - October 7, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Heritage - August 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1897 TB at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
