Crown 1897 TB. Edge "LXI" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1897 with mark TB. Edge "LXI". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32129 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (67) AU (35) XF (79) VF (27) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (12) MS63 (19) MS62 (8) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (14) AU55 (4) AU50 (2) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (51) PCGS (21)

