United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1897 TB. Edge "LXI" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LXI"

Obverse Crown 1897 TB Edge "LXI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1897 TB Edge "LXI" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1897 with mark TB. Edge "LXI". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32129 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 19000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction CNG - November 6, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 1, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Crown 1897 TB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

