United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 9,388
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 17162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Best offers
Category
Year
Search