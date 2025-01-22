flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 9,388

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 17162 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1897 TB at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1897 TB at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
