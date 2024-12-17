flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,550,000
  • Mintage BU 8,976

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2714 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - January 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 26, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - September 6, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

