United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,550,000
- Mintage BU 8,976
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2714 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 6, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
