Threepence 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2714 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 460. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

