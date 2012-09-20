flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 17160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1897 TB at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1897 TB at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
United Kingdom Twopence 1897 TB at auction Heritage - September 20, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2012
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1897 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access