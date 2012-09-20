United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 17160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
