Twopence 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 17160 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 123. Bidding took place May 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) Service NGC (4)