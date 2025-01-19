United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,568,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1897 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,620. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1897 "St. George", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
