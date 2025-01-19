flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,568,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (83)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1897 "St. George" with mark TB. This gold coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 1,620. Bidding took place October 19, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 12, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - July 21, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - July 21, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date July 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - April 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - December 5, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - August 8, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 6, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1897 TB "St. George" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
