United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Coins.ee
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,580,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1897 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (1)
- Negrini (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
