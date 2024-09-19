flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1897 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1897 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,580,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1897 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 39175 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Negrini - June 21, 2020
Seller Negrini
Date June 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - September 27, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 27, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Russiancoin - May 17, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 17, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1897 TB at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price



