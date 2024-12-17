flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1897 TB - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,679,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32593 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction CoinsNB - March 23, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1897 TB at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

