United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,679,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1897 with mark TB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32593 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place November 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1020 $
Price in auction currency 1020 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
