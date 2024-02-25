flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1897 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1897 TB - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,690,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1897 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place October 6, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WCN (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction Heritage - February 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1897 TB at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

