Halfpenny 1897 TB (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,690,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1897
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1897 with mark TB. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 150. Bidding took place October 6, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 89 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
