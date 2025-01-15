flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Tennants Auctioneers

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 998,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (268)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (4)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Artemide Aste (4)
  • Attica Auctions (2)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • BAC (10)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (10)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • HARMERS (1)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • ibercoin (9)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (5)
  • Inasta (8)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (20)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (8)
  • London Coins (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (3)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roxbury’s (2)
  • San Martino (1)
  • Sartor Numismatica (1)
  • Schulman (6)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Via (3)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - November 28, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - November 28, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Schulman - October 23, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date October 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction San Martino - October 15, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date October 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1890 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access