Crown 1890 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 998,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1890
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (268)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1890 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Alexander
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1890 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
