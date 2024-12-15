flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1895 TB. Edge "LIX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LIX"

Obverse Crown 1895 TB Edge "LIX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1895 TB Edge "LIX" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1895 with mark TB. Edge "LIX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Spink - January 12, 2025
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 1800 HKD
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 26, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - February 18, 2025
Seller NOONANS
Date February 18, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
