Crown 1895 TB. Edge "LIX" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Edge "LIX"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1895 with mark TB. Edge "LIX". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 599 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 1800 HKD
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
182 $
Price in auction currency 28000 JPY
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
