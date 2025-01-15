United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1845 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 159,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (880)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1845 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
