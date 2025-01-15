flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1845 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1845 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1845 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 159,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (880)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1845 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - December 3, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date December 3, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Morton & Eden - November 21, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - November 11, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction BAC - November 5, 2024
Seller BAC
Date November 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Nomisma - October 23, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Nomisma - October 23, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date October 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1845 W. WYON at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
