Crown 1845 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1845 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31205 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (122) AU (157) XF (217) VF (294) F (58) VG (2) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (15) MS63 (19) MS62 (33) MS61 (19) MS60 (2) AU58 (27) AU55 (33) AU53 (18) AU50 (17) XF45 (24) XF40 (23) VF35 (8) VF30 (5) VF25 (3) F15 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (2) DETAILS (77) GENUINE (0) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (228) PCGS (108) ANACS (6)

