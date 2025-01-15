United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1844 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 94,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (543)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1844 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24730 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 26
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
