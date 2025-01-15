Crown 1844 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1844 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24730 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

