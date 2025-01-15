flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1844 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1844 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1844 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 94,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (543)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1844 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24730 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 23,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Spink - December 17, 2024
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Nomisma Aste - November 17, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date November 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction CoinsNB - November 2, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 30, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Heritage - January 22, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2025
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction CNG - January 23, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 23, 2025
Condition XF40 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition VF
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Crown 1844 W. WYON at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU50 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

