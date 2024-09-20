Crown 1895 TB. Edge "LVIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1895 with mark TB. Edge "LVIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

