United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1895 TB. Edge "LVIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Edge "LVIII"

Obverse Crown 1895 TB Edge "LVIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1895 TB Edge "LVIII" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: NOONANS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 253,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1895 with mark TB. Edge "LVIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - August 3, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Spink - January 8, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Chaponnière - November 13, 2022
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
Seller Spink
Date May 4, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Negrini - November 14, 2021
Seller Negrini
Date November 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1895 TB at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
