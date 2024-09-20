Crown 1895 TB. Edge "LVIII" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 253,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1895
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1895 with mark TB. Edge "LVIII". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 32 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
