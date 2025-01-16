United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1839 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1839 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 340,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12399 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
