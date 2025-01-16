Crown 1839 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1839 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 340,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

