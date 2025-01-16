flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1839 W. WYON (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1839 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1839 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1839 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 340,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (6)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (8)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (6)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (16)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (5)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
  • Taisei (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12399 $
Price in auction currency 9500 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction St James’s - February 28, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Crown 1839 W. WYON at auction St James’s - January 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date January 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1839 All English coins English silver coins English coins Crown Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access