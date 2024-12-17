United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 566,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
