United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 566,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1891 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - October 20, 2024
Seller Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - September 15, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date September 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - June 5, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - May 16, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numismatica Picena - May 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Picena
Date May 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 12, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1891 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 12, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
