Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (6) XF (6) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) Service NGC (8) ANACS (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Felzmann (4)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (6)

Katz (3)

London Coins (4)

NOONANS (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Spink (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Via (1)

WCN (1)