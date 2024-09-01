United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 11,31 g
- Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,974,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Florin
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 1000 HKD
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
