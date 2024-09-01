flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 11,31 g
  • Pure silver (0,3364 oz) 10,4618 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,974,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Florin
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Florin 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24211 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,093. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 175 PLN
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - January 23, 2024
Seller Spink
Seller Spink
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 1000 HKD
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Felzmann - July 3, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date July 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

