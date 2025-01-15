United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,812,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfcrown 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
