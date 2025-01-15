Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (16) XF (36) VF (16) F (4) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (9) MS64 (9) MS63 (12) MS62 (10) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (37) PCGS (12) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (6)

Aurea (3)

CNG (3)

Coin Cabinet (5)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (8)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (3)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (26)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Künker (1)

London Coins (26)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

NOONANS (1)

Numisor (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rauch (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (17)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (4)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (1)