United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,812,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 840. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - December 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 20, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price

