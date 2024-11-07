flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,591,000
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 71083 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - December 16, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - July 6, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 6, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage - February 28, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 28, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search

Available by subscription

