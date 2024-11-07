United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,591,000
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 71083 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 300. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
