United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 22,62 g
- Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,185,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Double Florin
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
