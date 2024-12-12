flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 22,62 g
  • Pure silver (0,6727 oz) 20,9235 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,185,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Double Florin
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - November 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date November 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - November 19, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction CoinsNB - September 14, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
United Kingdom Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 29, 2025
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 29, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Double Florin 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

