Double Florin 1889 JEB "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double Florin 1889 "Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

