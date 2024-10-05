United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1889 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,47 g
- Pure silver (0,014 oz) 0,4347 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 14,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1889 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 40. Bidding took place November 2, 2013.
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1889 "Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
