United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1889 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Stack's Bowers
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,560,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1889 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (9)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (7)
- Goldberg (11)
- Heritage (18)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numisor (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (16)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (16)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search