Penny 1889 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1889 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1889 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,560,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1889 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction St James’s - October 19, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 27, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1889 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

