Penny 1889 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1889 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (73) AU (10) XF (12) VF (5) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (17) MS63 (14) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) PF65 (3) RD (7) RB (28) BN (9) Service NGC (33) PCGS (11) ICG (2)

