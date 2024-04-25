United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1889 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,748,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1889 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 700. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (4)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (8)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (9)
- VAuctions (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
