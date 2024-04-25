Halfpenny 1889 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1889 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 700. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.

