Halfpenny 1889 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1889 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1889 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,748,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1889 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 297 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 700. Bidding took place February 22, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction Heritage - April 6, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1889 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PL NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

