United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,040,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1889
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1889 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27965 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (3)
- Downies (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- London Coins (26)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1889 "Small Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search