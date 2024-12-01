Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1889 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27965 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

