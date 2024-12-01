flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 5,66 g
  • Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,040,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1889 "Small Jubilee Head" with mark JEB. This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27965 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 190 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 380 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - November 11, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - November 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1889 JEB "Small Jubilee Head" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1889 "Small Jubilee Head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

