flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1867 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1867 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74822 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1867 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1867 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1867 at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1867 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1867 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access