Twopence 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74822 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 180. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)