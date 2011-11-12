flag
Twopence 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1868 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1868 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Veilinghuis Eeckhout bvba

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27083 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 397. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Eeckhout (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1868 at auction Eeckhout - November 12, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
