United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1877 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1877 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 7,189

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1877 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1877 at auction CoinsNB - June 25, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1877 at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2016
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

