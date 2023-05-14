Twopence 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service RNGA (2)