Twopence 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
