flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1869 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2046 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1869 at auction Alexander - June 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1869 at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1869 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

