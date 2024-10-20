United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 100. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search