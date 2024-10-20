Twopence 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 100. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

