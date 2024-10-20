flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1844 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 100. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1844 at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1844 at auction Coinhouse - October 20, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1844 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 16, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1844 at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Twopence 1844 at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1844 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
United Kingdom Twopence 1844 at auction Spink - September 24, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2015
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1844 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access