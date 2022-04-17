flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 5,347

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 148. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Heritage (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1870 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 17500 JPY
United Kingdom Twopence 1870 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

