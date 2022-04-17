United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1870 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 5,347
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1870
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 65099 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 148. Bidding took place March 29, 2015.
