flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1841 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Bertolami Fine Arts auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Bertolami (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1841 at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1841 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access