United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Bertolami Fine Arts auction for EUR 25. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Bertolami (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search