Twopence 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1845 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Aurea Numismatika

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place October 27, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Katz (2)
United Kingdom Twopence 1845 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1845 at auction Aurea - March 25, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 800 CZK
United Kingdom Twopence 1845 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1845 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
