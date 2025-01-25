Twopence 1879 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 6,925

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1879
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1879 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 618344 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 27, 2020.

Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1879 at auction cgb.fr - October 27, 2020
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 27, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1879 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

