Twopence 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1885 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 5,958

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 7289 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

United Kingdom Twopence 1885 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

