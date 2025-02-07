United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 290. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Twopence 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
