Twopence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 290. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) Condition (slab) PL67 (1) Service PCGS (1)