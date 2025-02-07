flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 290. Bidding took place May 16, 2024.

United Kingdom Twopence 1859 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition PL67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

