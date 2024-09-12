United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 9,167
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74823 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ibercoin (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 GENI
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
