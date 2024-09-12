flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1886 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 9,167

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1886 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 74823 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 220. Bidding took place September 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1886 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Twopence 1886 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1886 at auction Numismática Leilões - December 18, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS66 GENI
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1886 at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1886 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access