flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PL66 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
United Kingdom Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head" at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

