Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PL66 (1) Service PCGS (1)