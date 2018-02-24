United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 10,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1891 "Jubilee Head". This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 2637 sold at the NumisCorner auction for EUR 21. Bidding took place June 16, 2024.
