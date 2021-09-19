flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1854 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1854 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1854 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3282 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 46. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1854 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1854 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access