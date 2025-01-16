flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Twopence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Twopence 1839 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Twopence 1839 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,488

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 155,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Taisei (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1839 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1839 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
United Kingdom Twopence 1839 at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1057 $
Price in auction currency 155000 JPY
United Kingdom Twopence 1839 at auction Taisei - May 3, 2020
Seller Taisei
Date May 3, 2020
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Twopence 1839 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Twopence 1839 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1839 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access