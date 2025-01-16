United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Twopence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8325 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,488
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 155,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Taisei (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1057 $
Price in auction currency 155000 JPY
