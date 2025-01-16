Twopence 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 155,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (5)